DYFED-POWYS Police have confirmed they attended the Mount estate in Milford Haven on Friday, April 30, after receiving a call of concern for the welfare of a man.
The man in question was the occupier of the property that the police attended, and he was later taken to hospital once Dyfed-Powys Police arrived.
The occupier was in hospital for two days before he died on Sunday, May 2.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious."