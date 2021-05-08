DYFED-POWYS Police have confirmed they attended the Mount estate in Milford Haven on Friday, April 30, after receiving a call of concern for the welfare of a man.

The man in question was the occupier of the property that the police attended, and he was later taken to hospital once Dyfed-Powys Police arrived.

MORE NEWS:

The occupier was in hospital for two days before he died on Sunday, May 2.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious."