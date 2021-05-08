THE leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats says her focus is on getting started in the Senedd after winning in the Mid and West Wales regionals on Thursday.
Jane Dodds joined returning Welsh Labour pair Eluned Morgan and Joyce Watson, who both retained their seats won in 2016, as well as Cefin Campbell, who secured the Plaid Cymru seat won by Simon Thomas five years ago.
Ms Dodds takes the seat won by UKIP's controversial former MP Neil Hamilton in 2016 to make up the four regional appointments to the Welsh Senedd.
She tweeted: "Thank you so much to everyone who stood, volunteered, and most importantly voted for the Welsh Lib Dems today!
"It's been a fantastic campaign and no matter the result, I can't wait to get to work and #PutRecoveryFirst."
It is bright moment for Ms Dodds following her short-lived time as MP for Brecon and Radnorshire – which the Lib Dems lost this time around in the Senedd – in 2019, holding the role for just four months after a by-election before the General Election.
And it was a rare spot of success for the Lib Dems across the country, who were beaten heavily.