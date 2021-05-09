CONCERN is growing for a teen who has been missing for more than a week.
Gwent Police are appealing for information to find 15-year-old David Mayo, from Cwmbran who is missing.
The teen was last seen on Saturday, May 1 and officers are concerned for his welfare.
A spokesperson for Gwent police said: "He is described as white, 5’ 9” tall, of thin build and has short, brown hair.
"He was last seen wearing a white, red and blue Nike jumper, dark jogging bottoms and a black coat.
"He has known links to Chepstow, Didcot, Ipswich and London."
If you have seen David or have any information regarding his whereabouts contact Gwent Police by calling 101 quoting 2100152556.
Alternatively, you can also send a direct message to Gwent Police via their Facebook or Twitter social media pages.