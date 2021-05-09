THERE are flood alerts in place for the River Usk in Newport, Monmouthshire and Powys.
Natural Resources Wales has three flood alerts in place today - including one for the River Usk in Newport and Monmouthshire.
On their website they state: "At 9am, the level at Brecon Promenade was 1.45 metres and falling. A peak level of 2.14 metres occurred at 2:15am today.
"The level at Abergavenny was 3.04 metres and falling. A peak level of 3.13 metres occurred at 7.15am today. The level at Usk Town was 2.24 metres and rising."
They will provide an update via their website and Floodline at 9pm.
Natural Resources Wales have also issued a flood alert for the River Usk in Powys, and Lower Towy.
Flood alerts mean that flooding is a possibility and that people should prepare themselves.
Flood warnings indicate a greater level of severity - at the time of publication Natural Resources Wales has not issued any flood warnings.
We will keep you updated.