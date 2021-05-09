THERE have been 54 newly reported cases of coronavirus in Wales - 10 of which were reported in Gwent.
Public Health Wales' latest statistics report 54 new cases across Wales - including 10 cases in the Gwent region - but no new coronavirus-related deaths.
Of the 10 cases reported in Gwent four are in Newport, two in Torfaen, two in Monmouthshire, one in Caerphilly, and one in Blaenau Gwent.
Across Wales there has been at least one case reported in all areas, except for Anglesey and Neath Port Talbot, although one case is marked as "unknown location".
The number of cases reported to Public Health Wales for each area ranges between one and five for all areas - except Cardiff which has 11 newly reported cases according to Public Health Wales data.
Please note: Public Health Wales no longer updates their daily dashboard on a Saturday. This means the cases reported today contain data for the the 24 hour period up to 9am on the preceding Friday (in this case May 7).
Monday's report will include results and data for the 48 hour period from 9am on Friday to 9am on Sunday.
The new coronavirus cases reported to Public Health Wales are as follows:
Blaenau Gwent - 1
Caerphilly - 1
Newport - 2
Monmouthshire - 4
Torfaen - 2
Anglesey - 0
Conwy - 1
Denbighshire - 3
Flintshire - 3
Gwynedd - 1
Wrexham - 3
Cardiff - 11
Vale of Glamorgan - 1
Bridgend - 1
Merthyr Tydfil - 2
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 5
Carmarthenshire - 2
Ceredigion - 1
Pembrokeshire - 2
Powys - 4
Neath Port Talbot - 0
Swansea - 3
Unknown location - 1
Wales total - 54