Freya Rose-leigh Elizabeth Armstrong was born on April 18, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 8oz. Her parents are Leigha and Ricky Armstrong, of Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, and her big sister is Kiera

Arthur Thomas arrived on April 7, 2021, via Caesarean section at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 11oz. Mum and dad are Charmaine and Griff Thomas, of St Brides. His sibling is Evelyn, aged three.

This is Marley Hugh Evans, who was born a week late at home in Brynmawr on March 2, 2021, weighing 8lb 11oz. His parents are Tara Williams and Josh Evans and his big sister is Katie Ford (eight).

Sophie Salter was born on February 22, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb. Her parents are Sara and Ryan Salter, of Newport, and her big sister is Holly (three).

Riley George Dufty arrived six days late on April 15, 2021, at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr, weighing 6lb 15oz. He is the first child of Natalie Beard and Ryan Dufty, of Abertysswg.

Twins Jasper and Jemima Cross were born at 37 weeks via elective Caesarean section on April 20, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 7oz and 5lbs 12oz. They are the first children of Angharad Pitt and Lloyd Cross, of Pontypool.