MORE than half a million vaccine doses have been administered in Gwent.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board announced it passed the landmark on Friday.
The milestone includes both first and second doses.
"We are extremely proud to announce that we have now hit the momentous milestone of administering half a million vaccinations (combination of first and second doses)," said a health board spokesperson.
"We are so proud of all of our vaccination teams who are working extremely hard to administer vaccines as safely and as quickly as possible across our health board area.
"We would like to thank the public for their continued patience, understanding and continued support as we work through our priority lists."
In the latest Public Health Wales figures, 1,922,881 people in Wales have received their first vaccine dose, while 842,047 of these people have also received their second dose.