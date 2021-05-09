THE Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Dyfed-Powys has once again pledged to put policing before politics after being re-elected to the role.
Plaid Cymru's Dafydd Llywelyn was re-elected on Sunday, beating his Conservative opponent Jon Burns with vastly-superior number of second preference votes.
Mr Llywelyn thanked all those who supported and campaigned for him in the vote that had been delayed from May 2020 because of Covid19.
“I am extremely pleased to be re-elected as your PCC," he said.
"As your current Commissioner, operational, front-line policing has, and always will come before party politics.
"I have a strong track record of delivering on my promises and of listening to the communities of Dyfed Powys.
"I am proud of what I have achieved since 2016, but there is still so much to do.
“Your safety is my top priority – I want to ensure that the Dyfed Powys Police Force remains one of the safest places to live in Wales and England.”
Mr Llywelyn was trailing to Mr Burns after first round votes, securing 68,208 compared to 69,112; however, he romped home on second preference votes, winning 26,280 compared to Mr Burns's 8,209.
He begins his new term on Thursday.