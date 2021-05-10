WINIFRED Williams celebrated her 103rd birthday in Blaenavon on Saturday.

Mrs Williams celebrated her second lockdown birthday sharing a bottle of bubbly and cake with the other residents and staff at Arthur Jenkins Care Home.

Her daughter Marilyn Gibbons, and her husband John, visited her using the care home's visitor pod on Friday.

"It was nice to see her again, as we weren't able to see her over Christmas," said Mrs Gibbons.

"It was hard to get through to her that we weren't allowed to hug her, and she couldn't hear us through our masks.

"We went up [on Saturday] and through the window we could say happy birthday, see her cake and send her all our love."

Winifred Williams celebrates her 103rd birthday with a glass of bubbly. Picture: Arthur Jenkins Care Home

Winifred Williams' cake for her 103rd birthday. Picture: Arthur Jenkins Care Home

Mrs Williams was born in Pontnewynydd in 1918.

From there she met her husband Thomas James Williams, known as Jim. They got married when she was 21 and moved to Pontypool.

She worked at the Royal Ordnance Factory in Glascoed, known as 'The Dump', making ammunition.

She then started working in Panteg Hospital as a house mother, until she retired to look after her husband who had cancer.

Mr Williams died in 1982.

"She's missed him terribly," said Mrs Gibbons.

Winifred Williams celebrates her 103rd birthday at Arthur Jenkins Care Home in Blaenavon. Picture: Arthur Jenkins Care Home

Mrs Williams loved to go out dancing every weekend with friends when she was younger.

"She loved to dance, and she still tries to dance with her zimmer," said Mrs Gibbons.

"She loved to go out and walk her dog. She loved animals, and had a cat and a dog."

Mrs Williams has one daughter - Marilyn - and a total of 34 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the youngest of which is just a week old.