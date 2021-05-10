RNLI PENARTH Lifeboat Station is on the search for a keen researcher and storyteller to become their first appointed Volunteer Lifeboat Station Historian.

The role will see them revealing the stories behind the town’s lifeboat station since it re-opened in 1980, as well as collecting information and statistics on the boats and launches.

The volunteer will research and collect oral histories from the many people who have been involved with the station over the years.

From past boat crew and family members to the hundreds of volunteers and people throughout the community who have come into contact with the station over the last 40.

RNLI Penarth’s first lifeboat station was built in 1861 for a cost of £118, before being relocated in 1884 when Penarth Esplanade was constructed.

The station closed in 1905, and the town had no lifeboat station for another 75 years. Not until the increasing popularity of Penarth as a destination for tourism and leisure boating saw the need for lifeboat services to be re-established in 1980.

​The current purpose-built station was constructed in 1995.

The history of the 19th century station has been well-documented, but not its history since 1980, which is what this new role will uncover.

Laurie Pavelin, chair of RNLI Penarth Lifeboat Station, said: “Penarth’s lifeboat station has been a central part of the community since 1980, and in that time it has played a part in many people’s lives.

“The people of Penarth have volunteered, fundraised, attended events, brought safety lessons to schools, and played a part in RNLI’s lifesaving work in so many different ways.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming a new volunteer historian who will make sure those stories are preserved for the community.”