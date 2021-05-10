"CRACKS" appearing on trains is causing travel disruption this morning.
A number of trains have been withdrawn from service by Great Western Railway for precautionary service checks, disrupting some services in Wales.
Long-distance services have been cancelled today, and the disruption is expected to continue into the week.
Local services in Wales remain unaffected, but the long distance service between London Paddington and Swansea, which stops in Newport, is of the services impacted.
A statement from Great Western Railway said: "A number of Class 800 Hitachi trains have been withdrawn from service for precautionary safety checks.
"As a result a significant number of long-distance services will be cancelled on Monday, May 10, and disruption is expected to continue into the following week.
"While local services are running, we expect them to be very busy.
"Rail replacements services are extremely limited.
"Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Railway are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.
"Arrangements have been made for GWR tickets to be accepted for these journeys."
Customers with tickets for long distance services are advised not to travel, and refunds will be provided.
Visit GWR.com for more information.
These are the long distance service which are cancelled, or will be running an "extremely limited" service:
- London Paddington - Swindon - Bath Spa - Bristol Temple Meads
- London Paddington - Swindon - Bristol Parkway - Newport - Cardiff Central - Swansea
- London Paddington - Reading - Taunton - Exeter St Davids - Plymouth - Penzance
- London Paddington - Reading - Oxford - Evesham - Worcester - Great Malvern - Hereford
- London Paddington - Reading - Swindon - Gloucester - Cheltenham Spa