A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ANTHONY JOHN BROWN, 50, of Park Row, Tredegar, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to stealing £75 worth of goods from Farmfoods.

He was ordered to pay £75 compensation.

SARAH JAYNE HOWELLS, 35, of Carlyle Street, Abertillery, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

She was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £360 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SEAN PHILLIP MERKEL, 26, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.

MORE NEWS:

ROSS IVOR WILLIAM BENNETT, 36, of Capel Ed Lane, Goytre, Monmouthshire, was sentenced to a 12-month community order following his guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident on Abergavenny Road in Usk.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £185 in costs and a surcharge.

Bennett’s driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

SIANED ALISHA ROSE, 23, Heol Ganol, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £392 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 92mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons roundabout and Pye Corner roundabout.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEWIS JOHN PITMAN, 33, of St Stephens Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £441 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 23A and Junction 24 westbound.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK ALLEN, 44, of Milton Place, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and without a licence.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DENIS MARIUS CIRPACI, 22, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NAGA DEVENDRA NATH SINGAM, 24, of Minny Street, Cardiff, was banned from driving for eight months for speeding at 89mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons roundabout and Pye Corner roundabout.

She was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID NEIL PARRY, 41, of Copper Beech Drive, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £723 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed, near Blackwood.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.