ASDA has published its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report and with it promised changes affecting every store in the UK.

The supermarket giant has set out its commitments to a sustainable business strategy in the future.

The report interviewed 3,000 customers and found that shoppers had three priorities.

According to the report, customers want more affordable greener choices, commitments to reduce single-use plastic and cutting food waste.

The supermarket said it is now committed to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2040.

Asda – one of the UK’s big six UK supermarket retailers – will join rivals such as Sainsbury’s and Aldi in becoming more environmentally friendly.

Asda bosses plan to remove three billion pieces of plastic from products within the next four years.

They also want to ensure its top 20 commodities, including cotton and cocoa, are sustainably sourced by 2025.

The chain has also pledged to increase the proportion of own-brand products that are low in fat, sugar and salt to 60% by 2024.

Roger Burnley, Asda CEO and President, said: “Asda has always been a retailer that sits at the heart of the communities it serves and the events of the last 12 months have highlighted the important role we play in helping to tackle societal challenges.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we have not lost sight of our wider ESG responsibilities and this report provides an update of where Asda is now on the issues that matter most to our colleagues, customers and communities and importantly where we want to be in the future.

"It builds upon our existing create change for better commitments and the resilience we have shown during the last 12 months means we are well positioned to help customers make greener, healthier and responsible choices when they shop with us.”

