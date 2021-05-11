The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Julie Morgan, 65, of Pontypool, who works for the health board.

When and why did you take up photography?

Took it up about 10 years ago. I had always loved taking photographs but work, time, money and single parenthood put my passion on hold. But a secret Christmas present from my husband changed all that!

Why do you love taking pictures?

Capturing that moment, that second in time forever. Taking a photograph is my vision, my emotion and my imagination. And when I have my camera in my hand its about me and my time. It's my escape route where I can clear my head and soul.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

I love the Beacons. Stunningly beautiful and at the some time raw and wild. I need to spend more time there. I have to say Pontypool Park is a local favourite - it's a photographers paradise.

What equipment do you use?

I use my digital camera, a Sony A6600 My mobile phone is a godsend I also have a pocket digital - Sony RC100 Mk3. And a few years ago I bought a Nikon which has been converted to take infrared photographs.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

I went up to the Keepers at Blaenavon one freezing Saturday afternoon not long after a fall of snow. After about an hour, with not much to show for my efforts, I decided to pack up and was driving away when I saw this tree! I stopped the car, got my camera and tripod back out and set up for some shots. I took a couple and then from behind the tree stepped this sheep! Honestly, I couldn't believe my eyes. Sometimes , photography is all about being there at the right moment.

Why did you join the SWACC?

This place lets us showcase our work. We love our work and want the world to see it. Its about sharing your passion with others. Hoping to inspire and be inspired by the work of others.

Rhossilli

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Photography isn't about fancy, expensive gear. It's your about vision and imagination. If you can see it, you can take it. Develop your 'seeing' eye. Also, don't 'take' a picture, 'make' a picture - something I read somewhere and its my mantra when out taking photographs.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

We had a presenter at our club a while ago who had been photographing the endangered tigers of India. This is where I want to go most and what I would love to photograph.

Anything else you think we should know eg any awards, exhibitions, charity creations etc

In 2018, eight years into photography I gained the AWPF (Associateship of the Welsh Photographic Federation) with a series of photographs about jazz musicians and their music. In December I signed up for the Country Walking Magazines, Walk 1,000 miles. I've now set up a Just Giving page to raise funds for the St David's Hospice Care - asking people to sponsor me a 1p a mile. St David's is currently looking after my Mum and their work is phenomenal.

To support Julie go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Julie-Morgan15?utm_campaign=lc_frp_share_transaction_fundraiser_page_launched&utm_content=b8b5a68b-99db-4bf0-a810-6c23ba6e41bc&utm_medium=email&utm_source=postoffice&utm_term=1611913733459