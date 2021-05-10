THERE have been 104 newly reported cases of coronavirus in Wales in the latest update of Public Health Wales' (PHW) stats - 30 of which were reported in Gwent.
Today's report includes results and data for the 48 hour period from 9am on Friday to 9am on Sunday.
PHW latest statistics also report four new coronavirus-related deaths. However, none of these four were reported in Gwent.
Of the 30 cases reported in Gwent, 25 were in Newport, four in Caerphilly, one in Torfaen and none in Monmouthshire or Blaenau Gwent.
Newport has the highest rolling case rate - to May 5 - by some way - with 22 per 100,000. The next highest is in Wrexham - 16.9 per 100,000.
The new coronavirus cases reported to Public Health Wales are as follows:
- Cardiff - 27
- Newport - 25
- Carmarthenshire - 11
- Swansea - five
- Caerphilly - four
- Gwynedd - four
- Neath Port Talbot - four
- Wrexham - three
- Vale of Glamorgan - three
- Bridgend - two
- Merthyr Tydfil - two
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - two
- Ceredigion - two
- Torfaen - one
- Conwy - one
- Flintshire - one
- Pembrokeshire - one
- Powys - one
- Blaenau Gwent - zero
- Monmouthshire - zero
- Anglesey - zero
- Denbighshire - zero
- Unknown location - zero
- Wales total - 99
