WALES' chief medical officer has agreed that the country's coronavirus alert level should be reduced.
Following advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC), the chief medical officers (CMOs) across the UK and NHS England National Medical Director have agreed that the UK alert level should move from level four to level three.
In a joint statement from the CMOs, signed by Welsh CMO Dr Frank Atherton, they highlight the efforts made to social distance as one of the key factors in the reduction of Covid rates which has made the change in alert level possible.
It says: "Thanks to the efforts of the UK public in social distancing and the impact we are starting to see from the vaccination programme, case numbers, deaths and COVID hospital pressures have fallen consistently.
"However Covid is still circulating with people catching and spreading the virus every day so we all need to continue to be vigilant.
"This remains a major pandemic globally.
"It is very important that we all continue to follow the guidance closely and everyone gets both doses of the vaccine when they are offered it."
