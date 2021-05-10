LITTLE Mix star Perrie Edwards has announced she is expecting her first baby with Premier League boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
The 27-year-old, who found fame on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011, announced the news on social media.
On Instagram she shared black and white pictures alongside her partner captioned: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate.
“Me + Him = You.
“We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain share the same images to his account and said: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies?
“So grateful and excited to become a dad, bring on the sleepless nights.”
The pair have been in a relationship since early 2017.
The baby news comes just days after Perrie’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she is also expecting with her footballer fiancé Andre Gray.
Leigh-Anne has said she is “on cloud nine” after revealing she is pregnant.
She announced the news by posting a series of images on social media of herself cradling her baby bump.
Pinnock told BBC Radio 1 she is “in shock” about the news, adding: “But it’s the most incredible thing ever so I’m just on cloud nine. It’s just mad.”
Discussing the photos, she said: “Would you expect anything less?
“I’m so extra. It needed to be extra.
“And it had to be green as well.”
Pinnock and Watford player Gray announced their engagement last year as they celebrated four years together.
She appeared on BBC Radio 1 alongside her Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards.