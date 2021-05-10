A FORMER Senedd Election candidate for Newport has been left shocked after being the target of a break-in.

Michael Enea stood for the Conservatives at last week's election, contesting the Newport West seat, coming in second to Labour's Jayne Bryant.

Following the announcement of the result his address was posted on social media sites, with some encouraging people to send him "sympathy cards" for losing the election.

When Mr Enea returned home this weekend, he found damage to his doors after people had attempted to break in.

(1/2) On Friday evening two individuals posted my home address all over the @southwalesargus facebook stream. Reported to the admin.



A coincidence? After returning from two days away - we came back to find someone had tried to force entry into our home.



Kids shocked.



Not good. pic.twitter.com/RZJiOSQXng — Michael Enea (@michael_enea) May 10, 2021

(2/2) We have reported it to the Police who were very helpful.



Standing in the election in home City has been an absolute honour and a privilege.



It’s shame we have so many internet trolls in Newport. Eggs thrown at our house. Nails put in both rear tyres on my car. 😕 — Michael Enea (@michael_enea) May 10, 2021

He said: "On Friday evening two individuals posted my home address all over the South Wales Argus Facebook page.

"After returning from two days away, we came back to find someone had tried to force entry into our home.

"They have attempted to get in with a crowbar and then have taken a hammer to the door.

"It will definitely need to be replaced."

Mr Enea, who received more than 10,000 votes at the Senedd elections, added: "It's a shame we have so many internet trolls in Newport.

"We've had eggs thrown at house, nails put in both rear tyres on my car.

"I don't blame the Argus in any way, it is a shame members of the public think its funny to cause mischief in our Newport community, it is upsetting for my kids."

Mr Enea's home address was publicly available on his nomination form.

Following the result last week, Mr Enea announced he will not stand again in a Senedd election after losing out on the Newport West seat to Jayne Bryant.

He said: "Standing in the election in my home city has been an absolute honour and a privilege."