THE following people were ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and surcharge at Newport Magistrates’ Court for defying coronavirus lockdown rules.
SEREN JODIE, aged 21, of Heol Pont-Y-Goron, Panteg, Pontypool, participated in a gathering in Wales without reasonable excuse at Baroque Court in Newport on October 25, 2020.
DANIELLE ANDREWS, 31, of East Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, gathered in a private dwelling in East Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, with another person on November 29, 2020.
ANDREW RAYMOND MARSHALL, 22, of Rover Way, Cardiff, was found to have left or remained away from place where he was living in Wales without reasonable excuse on the A4042 in Newport on October 23, 2020.
GLEN WHITE, 28, of Bridgwater Road, Dundry, North Somerset, contravened a requirement on the A467 in Newport on November 10, 2020 where a person living outside Wales was not allowed to enter/remain in Wales.
