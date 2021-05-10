A YEAR group at a Newport secondary school will have to self isolate after a confirmed coronavirus case in the school.

Year 7 pupils from Lliswerry High School have been asked to self-isolate following the positive test.

A letter was sent to parents in the year group on Sunday.

In it, headteacher Neil Davies said: "Unfortunately, I have been notified of a positive lateral flow test result for Covid-19 with a Year 7 learner.

"In line with guidance from Welsh Government, Environmental Health and, Newport City Council all learners in Year 7 will need to self-isolate immediately.

READ MORE:

"The positive test has been reported to us was undertaken using a lateral flow test.

The learner concerned must now take a PCR test (the type of test taken at a drive through or walk in test centre).

"If the PCR test is taken within 24 hours and the result is negative, then all contacts will be able to stop self-isolating.

"If the test is positive or if it cannot be taken within 24 hours, then all contacts will have to continue to self-isolate for ten days."