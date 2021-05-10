A MOTORIST has been handed a ban for driving without insurance or a valid licence.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard that Dean Cates, of Hafan Brynheulog, Pontardawe, was driving a Volkswagen Golf on Church Road, Ystalyfera with no insurance in force covering use of the vehicle and without a valid driving licence, on October 26.
The case was proved under the single justice procedure on May 6.
As well as a six-month driving ban the 28-year-old was fined £660, ordered to pay £90 costs and a £66 surcharge.