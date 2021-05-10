THE Queen’s cousin has taken aim at royals telling members of the Royal Family to “sit down and shut up”.

Princess Olga Romanoff made the remark when appearing on Monday morning’s instalment of Lorraine.

Princess Olga, cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, was speaking on ITV via video link from her home in Kent where she was speaking about her upcoming documentary.

The first episode of The Queen and her Cousins will air at 9pm tonight (May 10) on ITV and will explore the Queen and her family with Alexander Armstrong.

The series will follow Olga as she tracks down relations including Lord Ivar Mountbatten to discuss royal links and heritage.

Her comments come at a strange time for the Queen and the Royal Family who have been in the public eye more than usual of late.

The Queen’s husband Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 last month.

In recent times their son, Prince Andrew publicly spoke about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein which drew criticism of the Duke of York.

More recently Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines around the world with an extraordinary interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Keen to get Princess Olga’s thoughts on such public interviews from modern royals, Lorraine asked: "The Queen has this thing doesn't she?

“She never complains. Never explains. That comes from the Queen Mother, too.

"But her children and her grandchildren have given extensive TV interviews. We have seen that. Do you think that is the way ahead to sort of modernise the Royal Family?

"Or do you think people should just shush?"

Olga replied: "Well, I was taught to 'sit down and shut up' and never wash your dirty linen in public, no matter what it might be.

"I think the Queen does it right."

Lorraine nodded in agreement: "Yes. She just gets on with it."

Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah was watched by millions in the UK in March when it was aired to a UK audience in March.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the monarchy into a crisis, accusing an unnamed royal of racism, suggesting the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing that she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

Meghan and Harry hit out at the institution and members of the royal family in a series of astonishing admissions during their candid Oprah Winfrey interview.

