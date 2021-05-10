A MAN has been left with head injuries following an assault.
Gwent Police are appealing for witnessed following the incident.
It occurred on Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn, on April 26.
Three men were seen fighting in the street, and the victim was left with head injuries.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We’re investigating a report of assault of a man in Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn on Monday 26 April, after three men were seen fighting in the street at around 7.15pm
"The victim was reportedly attacked by a man – described as tall, skinny and wearing a blue cap – leaving him with head injuries.
"Enquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time, particularly motorists, to get in touch with us.
"Anyone with information that could help our enquiries, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100145724.
"You can also send us a message via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."