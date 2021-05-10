A WOMAN has died and two more remain in critical condition following a crash.

Police were called to Pontllanfraith on Saturday after the incident, which involved two cars.

A Vauxhall Astra and a Ford Fiesta were involved in the crash on the A4048 near Sainsburys shortly before 7pm on Saturday.

The three women in the Fiesta were taken to hospital where one, a 51-year-old, died.

A 53-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman remain in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man from the Astra remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Gwent Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to get in touch.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We received a call at about 7pm on Saturday 8th May reporting a road traffic collision in Pontllanfraith on the A4048 by Sainsburys.

"Two cars, a Vauxhall Astra and a Ford Fiesta, were involved.

"The three women who were in the Fiesta were all taken to hospital. One of them, a 51-year-old woman has since died and the other two women, aged 53 and 29, remain in hospital in a critical condition.

"The 20-year-old man, who was in the Astra, also remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"Anyone with any information about the collision, who may have dash-cam footage or was in the area at the time, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting 2100161029, or you can direct message police on Facebook or Twitter."