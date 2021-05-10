COSTA Coffee is slashing all iced drinks to just 50p this week but customers will have to be quick.
The offer will be valid for three days running from Tuesday to Thursday but the offer is only available to Costa Coffee Club app users
The discount comes in celebration of the chain’s 50th birthday, meaning customers can snap up a drink from the iced beverage range for less than £1.
A limited offer
The deal will apply on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (11-13 May) and will be available to those who are registered on the Costa Coffee Club app.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport bar blasts Uber Eats, claims service "shocking"
- Newport thug caused OAP to suffer heart attack in Risca
- More than £93,000 raised for Pontypool mum with cancer
Customers simply need to claim the deal via the app and show it in stores.
The promotion is open to new and existing Costa Coffee mobile app users, so if you haven’t downloaded it yet, you will still be able to enjoy the offer.
The app is available to download for free from Google Play or the App Store.
A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We are delighted to continue our 50th birthday celebrations by bringing Costa Coffee fans this amazing offer of ANY barista-made hot drink for just 50p.
"Whether you are meeting a friend in the park for a coffee and a catch up, or just want to pick up a handcrafted Iced-Latte, Costa Coffee has you covered!”
What drinks can I get?
Aside from the Fruit Cooler and Frostino range, all other cold drinks can be snapped up for 50p for three days this week.
Costa Coffee’s iced drinks range includes the following options:
- Iced Corto - normally £2.90
- Iced Cappuccino - normally £2.75 for small, or £3.05 for medium
- Iced Mocha - normally £3 for small, or £3.30 for medium
- Iced Latte - normally £2.75 for small, or £3.05 for large
- Iced Flat White - normally £2.90
Costa Coffee branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: High Street
- Abergavenny: Off the A465 at Llanfoist
- Caerphilly: Castle Court Shopping Centre, Castle Street
- Caerphilly: Gallagher Retail Park
- Chepstow: Beaufort Square
- Cwmbran: South Walk
- Magor: Magor Services, junction 23A of the M4
- Monmouth: Monnow Street
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road