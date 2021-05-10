ONE area of Newport has a coronavirus rate of more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

Coronavirus is being suppressed in most areas of Gwent, the latest localised figures show.

The figures, released by Public Health Wales, which reveal infection rates on a ward by ward level, show that most areas have the virus under control.

Covid-19 is suppressed across every ward in Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen, with every area recording fewer than two new cases over the last seven days.

The same is true of all but one area of Caerphilly.

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham is the outlier, but only with a slightly increased number of three new cases in the last seven days.

Coronavirus also appears to be suppressed in the majority of areas in Newport.

However, Malpas has a coronavirus rate of 102.1 cases per 100,000 people over the past week, with eight new cases recorded.

While neighbouring Bettws has recorded four new cases, for a rate of 49.7.

The other areas of Newport to record more than two cases over the last week are Victoria and Somerton with six; Stow Hill with three; and Duffryn and Maesglas with three.

This is a full breakdown of the latest coronavirus figures in all areas across Gwent over the past seven days.

Blaenau Gwent

Sirhowy: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 29 per 100,000 people.

Rassau and Beaufort: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 29 per 100,000 people.

Brynmawr: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 37 per 100,000 people.

Blaina and Nantyglo: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 22 per 100,000 people.

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 26 per 100,000 people.

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 24 per 100,000 people.

Tredegar and Georgetown: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 24 per 100,000 people.

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 23 per 100,000 people.

Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 29 per 100,000 people.

Caerphilly

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 23 per 100,000 people.

New Tredegar and Darran Valley: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 28 per 100,000 people.

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: three new cases; a rate of 52.9 per 100,000 people.

Aberbargoed and Gilfach: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 33 per 100,000 people.

Bargoed: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 33 per 100,000 people.

St Cattwg: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 27 per 100,000 people.

Pengam and Cefn Fforest: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 26 per 100,000 people.

Blackwood: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 28 per 100,000 people.

Oakdale and Pentwyn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 21 per 100,000 people.

Newbridge: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 30 per 100,000 people.

Hengoed and Maesycwmer: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 25 per 100,000 people.

Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 20 per 100,000 people.

Pontllanfraith: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 24 per 100,000 people.

Crosskeys North and Abercarn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 28 per 100,000 people.

Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 35 per 100,000 people.

Bedwas and Trethomas: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 30 per 100,000 people.

Llanbradach and Penyrheol: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 22 per 100,000 people.

Aber Valley: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 30 per 100,000 people.

Caerphilly East: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 21 per 100,000 people.

Caerphilly West: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 27 per 100,000 people.

Caerphilly South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 19 per 100,000 people.

Risca West: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 39 per 100,000 people.

Risca East: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 32 per 100,000 people.

Machen: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 37 per 100,000 people.

Monmouthshire

Abergavenny South and Crucorney: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 24 per 100,000 people.

Rhaglan and Llantilio Crossenny: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 28 per 100,000 people.

Abergavenny North: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 24 per 100,000 people.

Gilwern and Llanfoist: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 24 per 100,000 people.

Monmouth and Wyesham: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 18 per 100,000 people.

Chepstow North and Trellech: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 21 per 100,000 people.

Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 24 per 100,000 people.

Chepstow South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 24 per 100,000 people.

Caldicot North and Caerwent: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 24 per 100,000 people.

Caldicot South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 25 per 100,000 people.

Magor and Rogiet: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 26 per 100,000 people.

Newport

Marshfield: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 24 per 100,000 people.

Rogerstone: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 22 per 100,000 people.

Bettws: four new cases; a rate of 49.7 per 100,000 people.

Malpas: eight new cases; a rate of 102.1 per 100,000 people.

Caerleon: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 26 per 100,000 people.

Langstone and Llanwern: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 23 per 100,000 people.

Pye Corner and Graig: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 32 per 100,000 people.

Ridgeway and Glasllwch: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 32 per 100,000 people.

Gaer: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 35 per 100,000 people.

Duffryn and Maesglas: three new cases; a rate of 36.6 per 100,000 people.

Pill and Docks: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 23 per 100,000 people.

Stow Hill: three new cases; a rate of 45.7 per 100,000 people.

Shaftsbury and Crindai: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 30 per 100,000 people.

St Julians and Barnardtown: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 29 per 100,000 people.

Lliswerry and Uskmouth: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 18 per 100,000 people.

Lawrence Hill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 35 per 100,000 people.

Victoria and Somerton: six new cases; a rate of 50.6 per 100,000 people.

Beechwood: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 33 per 100,000 people.

Maindee: fewer than two new cases; a rate of below 26 per 100,000 people.

Torfaen