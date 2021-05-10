THREE men were blasted for their roles in a “disgraceful” brawl which erupted outside a nightclub and left a rugby player with a fractured cheekbone.

A judge also condemned Gwent Police for their “scandalous” handling of the case which took more than two years to come to sentence.

Kieran Gabb, 19, Joshua Thomas, 20, and Dale Edwards, 24, were involved in the alcohol-fuelled violence which erupted outside Blisters in Bargoed.

Richard Ace, prosecuting, said Daniel Aherne suffered multiple fractures to his face after he was assaulted on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how he missed a season playing for Bargoed RFC in the Premiership as a result of his injuries.

Mr Ace played CCTV footage which captured the fracas outside the nightclub in the town centre which lasted several minutes.

He said: “This was a sustained incident during which boots and a stamp were used.

“Serious physical injuries were caused to Mr Aherne.”

Gabb, of Ty Fry Road, Aberbargoed, and Thomas, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, both admitted affray.

Edwards, of Sannan Street, Aberbargoed, pleaded guilty to public disorder.

All three defendants are working men of previous good character with no previous convictions recorded against them.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating for Gabb, said: “He was punched first by Daniel Aherne who was far from innocent himself.

“There was some provocation and the defendant had to go to hospital and received 15 stitches to his lip.

“Mr Aherne had been ejected from Blisters.”

Paul Hewitt, for Thomas, said: “He was not the main instigator. He was a friend of Gabb who got himself involved in a serious incident.

“It was out of character for him. It was a one-off which will never happen again.”

William Bebb, representing, Edwards said: “He is a scrum-half for Aberbargoed. He is completely ashamed of himself.

“The defendant is full of remorse and wants to put this behind him.

“He is a family man with a three-month-old daughter and is in employment.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan told the three defendants: “On March 17, 2019, there was a disgraceful incident outside Blisters nightclub in Bargoed.

“It involved at least four young men, all by their own admissions, who had been drinking large quantities throughout the course of the day.

“The incident involved serious violence including the use of fists and shod feet, although not by everyone who was present.

“It went on for some considerable time and, after having stopped, started again when people were unable to control their tempers when drunk.

“One individual sustained nasty fractures to his face.

“This incident was captured in its entirety on CCTV.”

Although he said he realised coronavirus had played a part in prolonging matters, Judge Morgan added: “The amount of time this case has taken is nothing short of an absolute scandal.

“I choose my words very carefully.”

The court heard it took nearly 12 months for the defendants to be charged by postal requisition.

Taking into account the delay of more than two years and their lack of any previous convictions, the judge said he was going to impose financial penalties against them.

Gabb, who pleaded guilty immediately, was fined £800 and ordered to pay £700 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Thomas was fined £1,000 and told to pay £1,500 costs and a £100 surcharge.

Edwards was fined £650 and ordered to pay £1,150 costs and a £65 surcharge.