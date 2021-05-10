VITAL medical equipment is being sent from Wales to support the international emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic in India.
The Welsh Government and NHS Wales are providing around 600 oxygen concentrators and more than 300 ventilators which are due to leave for India in the coming days.
Health minister Vaughan Gething said: “Covid-19 is a global threat and as such it is right that we are part of the global response, supporting other nations.
“We have worked closely with the UK Government and the Government of India on the logistics in arranging for these supplies to be transported to India and distributed to the hospitals where they are needed most.”
Mr Gething and chairman of Wales's branch of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) Professor Keshav Singhal visited the NHS Wales National Distribution Centre on Monday, May 10, to inspect the supplies.
Flights are being arranged by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.