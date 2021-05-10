A CAT has been shot in the Cefn Glas area of Bridgend, with RSPCA Cymru launching an appeal for information.

Andrea Painter had last seen her cat Sasha - a 16-year-old tortoiseshell - at around 7.45pm on Thursday, April 22, when she found her at the bottom of her driveway in Longfellow Drive hiding behind a plant pot the following morning.

The cat was having great difficulty moving, had a nasty leg wound and blood all over her back. She was taken to the vets, who found a bullet from an air weapon in Sasha's leg.

The leg had to be amputated, but Sasha died three days later of heart failure.

An appeal to the local community has now been launched to come forward with any detail about this incident. Anyone who may know who shot Sasha in the Cefn Glas area of Bridgend on April 22 or 23 has been urged to contact the RSPCA immediately.

Vets also discovered another pellet in a different leg that was old and healed, indicating that the cat had been shot in the past too.

Ms Painter said "It's been such a tough time. I found Sasha at the bottom of my drive-way, and there was clearly a problem with her leg. She had a nasty wound, and blood all over her back.

"We took her to the vets and sadly they found a bullet - which they were able to give to me for any investigations taking place. While vets were able to operate, she died of heart failure three days later which they think is due to the trauma.

"She was 16-years-old but a very fit and well cat. We just can't believe this has happened."

Deliberately using an air gun to injure an animal could constitute an offence - with those responsible currently liable to face up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

The RSPCA continues to support greater regulation around the use of air weapons - including better education, stricter controls on use and an explanation of the law to anyone buying one.

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels said: "We're so sorry to hear what has happened to Sasha. It's tragic to think of what she went through, and the likelihood that the trauma led to her heart failure a few days later.

"It's been such a tough time for us all through this pandemic. As communities have rallied around each other, it's so depressing to think someone in Cefn Glas in Bridgend has been spending their time taking shots at an innocent cat. We're also alarmed to hear Sasha had an old pellet in another keg, suggesting this has happened before.

She added: "Sadly, we do often deal with animals targeted by air weapons. That's why we continue to support better education and a thorough explanation of the law for users."

Information can be reported to the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.