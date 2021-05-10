NATURAL Resources Wales (NRW) will be holding a series of virtual appointments this month to give people the opportunity to learn more about planned larch felling operations in Caerphilly this year.

The virtual events will take place on May 25 and 26.

Work to remove diseased larch trees is expected to begin in Llanbradach and West End woodlands, near Cross Keys next month. Further felling operations are also expected in woodlands known as ‘The Wyllie’, near Wattsville later this autumn.

The trees, which in total cover approximately 100 hectares, have been infected by Phytophthora ramorum, more commonly known as larch disease. They need to be felled to prevent the spread of the disease which is having a dramatic impact on Welsh forestry.

Teams from NRW who manage the woodlands, and the felling contracts, will host the appointments and are happy to take questions and explain the plans to people who live near, or regularly visit these woodlands.

Appointments will be available on Tuesday, May 25, from 1pm to 4pm or Wednesday, May 26 from 4pm to 7.30pm, and will last approximately 15 minutes. Anyone wishing to book an appointment should email SEForest.operations@naturalresources.wales

Jim Hepburn, forest operations team leader from NRW said: “Unfortunately south Wales has dense populations of larch trees, so has been particularly badly affected by the disease and the necessary felling in recent years.

“During the pandemic people have relied on our woodlands more than ever for exercise and for their mental wellbeing. As we prepare to undertake this essential operation, we want to make sure people are aware of the planned work, understand why it’s happening and how it might impact them.

“While closing off our woodlands is always a last resort, to allow the work to take place safely and as efficiently as possible, some closures are going to be inevitable. We will of course do everything we can to minimise the disruption to the local community.”