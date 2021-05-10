THE first meeting of the Welsh Parliament following last week’s Senedd Election will be held on Wednesday, May 23.
The meeting, which will be streamed live on senedd.tv, will begin at 3pm. The first order of business will be to elect a presiding officer – or Llywydd – and deputy presiding officer, followed by a first minister.
The first minister post will be filled by Mark Drakeford after Welsh Labour won 30 of the Senedd’s 60 seats last week, but the role has to be elected as a formality. Other parties may wish to nominate an alternative.
In line with social distancing, 20 MSs will be physically present in the Senedd, with the remaining 40 joining online from their officers.
