MEMBERS of staff at Tŷ Hafan in Sully have walked the equivalent of 7.8 marathons around the hospice gardens in just 12 and a half hours.

Care workers and nurses were joined by representatives from across all areas of the charity to do the walk on Thursday, May 6.

The staff smashes their target to walk 26.2 miles – the distance of just one marathon – and all on top of doing their day jobs.

They set out to complete a marathon in a bid to raise funds to cover the cost of one 12 and a half hour care shift at the hospice which currently provides palliative care and support for more than 270 children with a life-limiting condition and their families across Wales.

Team Ty Hafan Nicole Crimmings and Kirsty Gibbs

“On any one working day a Team Tŷ Hafan nurse will work a 12 and a half hour shift,” said director of care, Deb Ho.

“Our colleagues in Fundraising are encouraging our supporters across Wales to do a marathon in May for us.

“So we decided we’d do our own marathon in May relay around the hospice, walking continuously for 12 and a half hours.”

With the first walker starting at 7am, Tŷ Hafan staff took it in turns to walk in a continuous and socially-distanced relay around the hospice perimeter path until 7.30pm on Thursday, May 6.

“The initial aim was to cover the distance of one marathon – 26.2 miles – but in the event, Team Tŷ Hafan walked 412 laps of our gardens over 12 and a half hours,” added Ms Ho.

“This amounts to an amazing 206 miles or a whopping 7.8 marathons.

Team Ty Hafan Unicorn, Banana and twins Marieme and Ndeye

“We did this to promote the great opportunity that Marathon in May offers for people of all ages and abilities to get out and about and challenge themselves and to raise some money in the process.

“We set ourselves the target of raising £6,538, which might seem a funny figure but in fact is the total cost of covering a 12 and a half hour period of nursing care at Tŷ Hafan.

“So far we’re on £1,645 which is brilliant, but we’d love to hit our target and every penny we receive in donations will be gratefully received.”

The funds raised will go towards the care and support of children and families who turn to us for help and support where there have also been other benefits to doing this event too – including a real sense of the feel-good factor.

“It was important to me to take part in this event, raising vital funds to continue the awesome work that takes place at Tŷ Hafan,” said Nicole Crimmings, family support lead.

“To see people come together, metaphorically of course, with the same aim has been truly special after a really difficult 14 months.”

Team Ty Hafan on the go.

Family support practitioner, Kirsty Gibbs added: “It was so nice being back in the hospice enjoying the beautiful grounds, seeing staff and children again, all while raising money and awareness of a truly amazing charity.

“Once again the staff all came together and you got a real sense of how amazing team Tŷ Hafan is!”

Abi Tong, complementary therapy practitioner who did the walk while dressed as a banana, said: “It’s been such a lovely way to break up the day, safely catch up with people we haven’t seen for a while and all whilst raising money to support the hospice.

“It’s a privilege to work here and a pleasure to support.”

To donate to Team Tŷ Hafan’s Marathon in May fundraiser go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tyhafanhospicerelay.