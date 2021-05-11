STUDENTS and celebrities - including Carol Vorderman – have joined forces to support a good cause.

Film students from the University of South Wales (USW) are working with Prostate Cymru and their celebrity ambassadors to support The Big Walk campaign.

The second-year BA Film students have been making short films – as part of their Commissioned Project – with some of the charity’s best-known supporters including:

Media personality Carol Vorderman

Former rugby player Sir Gareth Edwards

Former rugby player Gareth ‘Alfie’ Thomas

Gardening expert Terry Walton

Gavin and Stacey actress Melanie Walters

Stella actress Di Botcher

Singer/songwriter Mark Woolfe.

The short films aim to raise awareness of prostate cancer and encourage men to use the services available to them.

Filming with Sir Gareth Edwards. Picture: USW

Filming with Gareth Thomas. Picture: USW

Diana Fodor, originally from Hungary, worked as producer on the project.

Ms Fodor said: “When we heard about Prostate Cymru’s campaign we fell in love with it and straight away could envisage how best to promote it.

“We were so excited to be able to help the charity after such a tough year with the Covid-19 pandemic, and of course gain valuable experience ourselves of working with a client on a real-life project.

“It has been challenging juggling so many busy schedules, but I’ve learned so much and it has been amazing working with the celebrities – they have all been so lovely, giving us advice and tips for the future.

Carol Vorderman and the crew. Picture: USW

“This is a wonderful cause, and we feel very lucky to have been part of their awareness-raising work to help improve men’s health.”

Prostate Cymru offers a specialist nurse helpline and online prostate health checker and provides businesses throughout Wales with virtual awareness sessions and toolkits. If men have any concerns after using these services, they are urged to visit their GP for tests.

Celebrity ambassadors for the charity have volunteered their time to be interviewed by the students, explaining why Prostate Cymru is close to their hearts. These promotional videos will be used in the lead up to The Big Walk event, which challenges people to walk 26 miles throughout July.

Tirion Hill, 20, from Mid Wales, worked as director on the project and said: “Prostate Cymru were very keen for us to focus on the accessibility and diversity of The Big Walk event, as well as showcasing their celebrity supporters, so we’ve made two main videos on both of those themes.

“It was an absolute joy to meet and work with so many different people, especially for such an important cause. Being a cirector is a stressful, high-pressured job, but I thrive on it and enjoy the productivity and creativity that comes with it.”

Chris Leyshon, community and sports officer at Prostate Cymru, has worked closely with USW on the collaboration. He added: “This project has been an amazing experience for us as a charity, getting to work with USW and our ambassadors on such wonderful campaign materials.

Filming with Gareth Thomas. Picture: USW

Filming with Carol Vorderman. Picture: USW

“We can’t thank the students enough for their hard work and commitment, as well as the celebrities who made the time for us to film with them in all sorts of locations.

“These videos have the potential to save someone’s life, and if they encourage just one person to go to their GP and get checked out, then we will have made a difference.

“We have really enjoyed seeing the students’ confidence grow during the project and helping them in some small way towards their future careers. We’d love to work with USW on future campaigns to help us grow as a charity.”

The campaign is available on Prostate Cymru’s website and social media channels.