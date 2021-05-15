FIFTEEN years ago the centre of Newport looked very different - there was no footbridge from the university over to Millennium Walk. Here is a selection of pictures from our archives from 2006 of the bridge being transported to the city centre to be installed.

South Wales Argus: RIVER FOOTBRIDGE PIC BY HUW EVANS AGENCY / NEWPORT UNLIMITED

Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency/Newport Unlimited

South Wales Argus: RIVER FOOTBRIDGE PIC BY HUW EVANS AGENCY / NEWPORT UNLIMITED

Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency/Newport Unlimited

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC Here are a selection of photos of the transportation of the central section of the Usk Bridge.

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC Here are a selection of photos of the transportation of the central section of the Usk Bridge.

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC Here are a selection of photos of the transportation of the central section of the Usk Bridge.

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC Here are a selection of photos of the transportation of the central section of the Usk Bridge.

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 29-03-06 VIEW FROM THE TRANSPORTER BRIDGE AS POLICE STOP TRAFFIC AS THE FOOTBRIDGE IS TRANSPORTED FROM ROWECORD TO THE BANKS OF THE RIVER USK NEWPORT

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 29-03-06 VIEW FROM THE TRANSPORTER BRIDGE AS THE FOOTBRIDGE IS TRANSPORTED FROM ROWECORD TO THE BANKS OF THE RIVER USK NEWPORT

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 29-03-06 WORKERS MAKE SAFE THE FOOTBRIDGE ON THE BANK OF THE RIVER USK AFTER IT WAS TRANSPORTED FROM ROWECORD NEWPORT

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 29-03-06 WORKERS MAKE SAFE THE FOOTBRIDGE NEAR THE NEWPORT CENTRE AFTER IT WAS TRANSPORTED FROM ROWECORD NEWPORT

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 29-03-06 WORKERS MAKE SAFE THE FOOTBRIDGE ON THE BANK OF THE RIVER USK AFTER IT WAS TRANSPORTED FROM ROWECORD NEWPORT

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 29-03-06 WORKERS MAKE SAFE THE FOOTBRIDGE ON THE BANK OF THE RIVER USK AFTER IT WAS TRANSPORTED FROM ROWECORD NEWPORT

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 29-03-06 PROJECT MANAGER STEVE ARTHURS OF ROWECORD WATCHES AS WORKERS MAKE SAFE THE FOOTBRIDGE ON THE BANK OF THE RIVER USK AFTER IT WAS TRANSPORTED FROM ROWECORD NEWPORT

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 29-03-06 WORKERS MAKE SAFE THE FOOTBRIDGE ON THE BANK OF THE RIVER USK AFTER IT WAS TRANSPORTED FROM ROWECORD NEWPORT

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 29-03-06 WORKERS UNLOAD THE FOOTBRIDGE ON THE BANK OF THE RIVER USK AFTER IT WAS TRANSPORTED FROM ROWECORD NEWPORT

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 29-03-06 WORKERS UNLOAD THE FOOTBRIDGE ON THE BANK OF THE RIVER USK AFTER IT WAS TRANSPORTED FROM ROWECORD NEWPORT

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 29-03-06 VIEW FROM THE TRANSPORTER BRIDGE AS THE FOOTBRIDGE IS TRANSPORTED FROM ROWECORD TO THE BANKS OF THE RIVER USK NEWPORT

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 15-06-06 THE RIVER USK FOOTBRIDGE IN NEWPORT

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 15-06-06 WORK CONTINUES ON THE RIVER USK FOOTBRIDGE IN NEWPORT

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 15-06-06 WORK CONTINUES ON THE RIVER USK FOOTBRIDGE IN NEWPORT

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 15-06-06 THE RIVER USK FOOTBRIDGE IN NEWPORT