FIFTEEN years ago the centre of Newport looked very different - there was no footbridge from the university over to Millennium Walk. Here is a selection of pictures from our archives from 2006 of the bridge being transported to the city centre to be installed.
Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency/Newport Unlimited
Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency/Newport Unlimited
