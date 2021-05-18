IT WAS eight years ago that Newport County AFC won promotion back into the Football League - and this season they have qualified for the playoffs which, if they win, would see them promoted into League One.
What an eight years it has been for the side, with some epic FA Cup runs, playing against - and beating - Premiership and Championship teams at Rodney Parade and getting through the playoff finals in 2019 only to miss out on promotion to Tranmere at Wembley.
Here we look back to 2013 when County found its way back into the Football League - May 6, 2013.
Then-County manager Justin Edinburgh
Mike Flynn and David Pipe
Goalscorers Christian Jolley and Aaron O'Connor
Justin Edinburgh is dropped by the players after they threw him in the air
Aaron O'Connor and Byron Anthony
