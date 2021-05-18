IT WAS eight years ago that Newport County AFC won promotion back into the Football League - and this season they have qualified for the playoffs which, if they win, would see them promoted into League One.

What an eight years it has been for the side, with some epic FA Cup runs, playing against - and beating - Premiership and Championship teams at Rodney Parade and getting through the playoff finals in 2019 only to miss out on promotion to Tranmere at Wembley.

Here we look back to 2013 when County found its way back into the Football League - May 6, 2013.

Then-County manager Justin Edinburgh

Then-County manager Justin Edinburgh

Mike Flynn and David Pipe

Mike Flynn and David Pipe

Goalscorers Christian Jolley and Aaron O'Connor

Goalscorers Christian Jolley and Aaron O'Connor

Justin Edinburgh is dropped by the players after they threw him in the air

Justin Edinburgh is dropped by the players after they threw him in the air

Aaron O'Connor and Byron Anthony

Aaron O'Connor and Byron Anthony

 

