GLANHOWY Primary School is the first school in Blaenau Gwent to earn a NACE Challenge Award.
The National Association for Able Children in Education (NACE) has named Glanhowy Primary School the 65th school in Wales, and 454th overall, to be accredited with the NACE Challenge Award.
The award is given in recognition of the school's commitment to offering high-quality provision for more able and talented learners, while challenging and supporting all pupils.
NACE chief executive Sue Riley said: “Glanhowy Primary School has worked hard to attain accreditation through the NACE Challenge Award.
“It has shown itself to be committed to developing an environment in which all learners are challenged and supported to be the best they can be.”
To attain the Challenge Award, schools must complete a detailed self-evaluation using the NACE Challenge Framework, submit a portfolio of supporting evidence, and undertake assessment by a NACE associate.
Find out more at www.nace.co.uk/challenge