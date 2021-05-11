A PENARTH business owner talk of the inspiration behind his artistic design of the new parklets outside hospitality businesses in the town.

John Davies, owner of Candid Creative Studio, worked with the Vale of Glamorgan Council on the parklets after taking part in a competition to design and manage the installation of artwork to celebrate Penarth.

In all it took around a month to complete, from the initial conceptualisation meetings through to agreeing the final artwork.

“We carefully balanced the needs for the parklets to have an identity, promote and shout about Penarth, and also appeal to the public at large,” he said.

Parklets are extensions of trading space built out into existing parking bays that allow businesses to safely accommodate a greater number of customers.

D3 signs of Bridgend fitted the vinyl artwork just in time for outdoor hospitality to open on Monday, April 26.

“It is Penarth’s very own unique and diverse architectural heritage which formed the inspiration to the parklets artwork,” he added.

“The town’s famous landmarks, as well as some lesser known ones, join quirky seaside elements, to decorate the glass panels.

The parklets offer a great opportunity for hospitality businesses to welcome back customers, with some shelter, while they cannot currently open inside.

The final designed parklets can be seen outside Willmore’s 1938 on Stanwell Road, and Foxy's Deli, Victoria Road and Gin 64.

“Outside the business opportunities, on a sunny day they also animate Penarth’s streets, encourage residents and tourists to stay a little longer in the town and enjoy everything Penarth has” he added.

“Businesses and the public alike have enjoyed using the parklets since last week, and feedback on the artwork has been very positive.”

For Mr Davies’ graphic design businesses, he says the last few months since the lockdown on December 20 has ‘remained steady.’

“I am very lucky to work with a range of clients – the NHS, national charities, ambitious locals, small businesses, and everyone in between – who have needed to adapt themselves to the changing landscape caused by the pandemic.

“That ability to stay nimble has allowed my clients to weather the storm so far, and I am faithful that will continue as we see the pandemic in the rear view mirror.”