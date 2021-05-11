FANS will be able to attend Newport County's play-off semi-final clash with Forest Green Rovers.

The match has been chosen as a pilot event by the Welsh Government to test the return of supporters.

The club said it welcomed the announcement from the government.

A statement said: "Newport County AFC welcomes today’s announcement by the Welsh Government that our upcoming Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final against Forest Green Rovers has been selected as a pilot event to test the return of supporters.

"The club has been working towards this possibility in recent weeks and will continue our dialogue with the relevant stakeholders as we prepare for the safe return of supporters to Rodney Parade.

"We would like to thank supporters for their continued patience and will endeavour to communicate the relevant arrangements with supporters in due course once they have been confirmed."

County will host Forest Green Rovers in the first leg of the play-off semi-finals on May 18, with the return leg taking place on May 23.

First minister, Mark Drakeford, said: “It’s been a long and difficult 18 months for the events industry in Wales – for event owners, those who depend on the sector for the work - and for those who long to see the return of live events to Wales.

"As we look at lifting the coronavirus restrictions in Wales we have worked closely with event organisers to establish a list of pilot test events which take in a range of different locations and types of event.

"This work is bringing us a step closer to a return to events in Wales, I’d like to thank these event owners and Local Authorities and Health Boards for their commitment in working with us and wish them well over the summer.

“These events are very different in nature and location but access of attendees – whether participants or spectators – is strictly controlled by the organisers and agreed in advance.

“We're asking people to celebrate Eid differently again this year. I very much hope that celebrations at the castle are enjoyed by those with tickets.

"If you don't have a ticket please celebrate safely with your immediate household or within support bubbles.”

The events have been selected in discussion with the Welsh Government’s project board for the test event programme and event owners. A testing protocol and risk assessment will be tailored for each event.

This is the full list of pilot events:

Eid-al-Fitr

12-14th May (TBA-date is agreed on the eve of the event) | Cardiff | Attendees 300-500

Tafwyl Festival

15th May | Cardiff | Attendees 500

League Two Play Offs fixture Newport County AFC

18th May/Rodney Parade

ICCW business event

20th May | Newport | Invited attendees 100 indoors

Championships Play Offs fixture Swansea City AFC

22nd May | Liberty Stadium

Theatre Brycheiniog

3th-4th June |Theatre Brycheiniog Brecon, Powys | Attendees 250

Glamorgan v Lancashire

3-6th June | Sophia Gardens, Cardiff | Spectators 750-1000

Wales v Albania

5th June | Cardiff City Stadium | Spectators 4000

Fishguard Triathlon