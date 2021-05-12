YOUNG dancers from across Wales are invited to take part in a digital Day of Dance.

Masterclasses and a jam-packed day of workshops will being run by some of the country's leading choreographers dance organisations as part of the day-long event on Saturday, May 15.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie star Layton Williams and the ground-breaking ZooNation –The Kate Prince Company are among the big names set to be running workshops for young Welsh dancers.

"I cannot wait to slay with everyone (virtually) soon... Let's dance!!" said Layton Williams.

National Youth Arts Wales are organising the event, bringing together Welsh dancers aged between 11 and 19 years old to take part in a range of vibrant workshops, featuring a wide variety of dance styles.

The workshops will be led by some of the country's best-known choreographers and dance organisations, including National Dance Company of Wales, Ballet Cymru, Company Chameleon and many more.

Best known for landing the lead role in the hit musical 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie', Layton will lead a one-hour long workshop, focusing on musical theatre.

Meanwhile, the award-winning ZooNation – The Kate Prince Company, will be running a hip-hop theatre workshop.

As well as workshops, Day of Dance will also feature masterclasses and panel discussions, providing an opportunity for dance groups to come together to celebrate dance together. The event will be capped off with a number of digital masterclasses taking place on Sunday, May 16, aimed at dancers in training, graduates and professional dance artists aged 18+ working or living in Wales.

The Saturday event will be followed by the U.Dance Cymru online evening showcase – a national celebration of performance by young people aged 11–19 years, and up to 25 years for young people with disabilities. U.Dance Cymru 2021 produced by National Youth Arts Wales as part of the national U.Dance programme, which is delivered in partnership with One Dance UK.

Jamie Jenkins, producer at National Youth Dance Wales, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting two such fantastic events – Day of Dance and U. Dance Cymru in tandem.

"At a time where we're still having to stay apart, it's brilliant that we can all come together virtually to celebrate dance and showcase the wonderful array of dance styles we have across Wales.

"It's a privilege to have some of the biggest names in dance involved with this fun and vibrant event."

One Dance UK and U.Dance Cymru welcome dancers performing any style or genre, and actively encourage inclusive groups to apply to dance at the festival.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, this year's event will be held entirely online.

For more information visit https://www.nyaw.org.uk/udancecymru