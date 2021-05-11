NEWPORT County AFC will fans back at Rodney Parade for next Tuesday’s League Two play-off semi-final against Forest Green Rovers.

The first leg clash (kick-off 8.15pm) has been selected as a pilot event by the Welsh Government to test the return of supporters.

That means that a small crowd will be able to cheers on Michael Flynn’s side in their bid to make it to Wembley, with Forest Green also able to let fans in for the return leg on Sunday, May 23 (kick-off 6.30pm).

County have around 1,100 season ticket holders but it is unlikely that the figure allowed into Rodney Parade, which has a capacity of 8,500, will hit that level due to two-metre social distancing requirements.

That would mean a ballot for fans who want to watch their first game of the season after previously watching on iFollow.

“The club has been working towards this possibility in recent weeks and will continue our dialogue with the relevant stakeholders as we prepare for the safe return of supporters to Rodney Parade,” read a club statement.

“We would like to thank supporters for their continued patience and will endeavour to communicate the relevant arrangements with supporters in due course once they have been confirmed.”

County did play in front of fans in their loss to Leyton Orient in December but have gone the whole campaign without home backing.

Some supporters that bought season tickets knowing that games would be behind closed doors until at least 2021 are set to be rewarded after the regular season, with a game that would normally cost extra likely to be free for those that are successful in the ballot.

Swansea City's play-off clash against Barnsley on May 22 and Wales' warm-up for the Euros against Albania at Cardiff City Stadium - capped at 4,000 fans - on June 5 have also been chosen.

Between 750 and 1,000 spectators will be allowed to watch Glamorgan against Lancashire at Sophia Gardens in a County Championship game starting on June 3.