LITTLE Mix, Harry Styles, Aitch and AJ Tracey are among the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards.
Under government guidence there will be an audience of 4,000 people at this year’s event, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, as part of the Government’s live events pilot scheme.
Audience members attending the indoor ceremony will not be socially distanced or required to wear face coverings once seated.
Culture minister Caroline Dinenage said: “Music has been a great source of comfort and connection during the pandemic.
“Tonight we’ll bring the industry back together with 2,500 key workers to celebrate another year of brilliant British music and look ahead to the return of fans to live performances.”
The ceremony will air live on ITV and ITV Hub from 8pm, while Chelcee Grimes and Arielle Free will host the international live stream via the Brits YouTube page.
Yasmin Evans and AJ Odudu will host a stream of the red carpet, which has been limited in capacity this year, and there will also be a watch party on Twitter.
Here is a full list of all the nominees:
– Female solo artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne la Havas
– Male solo artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
– British group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
– Breakthrough artist
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
– British single
Don’t Need Love – 220 Kid and Gracey
Rain – Aitch and AJ Tracey featuring Tay Keith
Physical – Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
Ain’t It Different – Headie One featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy
Head & Heart – Joel Corry featuring MNEK
Lighter – Nathan Dawe featuring KSI
Secrets – Regard and Raye
Rover – S1mba featuring DTG
Don’t Rush – Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One.
– Album
Collapsed In Sunbeams – Arlo Parks
Not Your Muse – Celeste
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Big Conspiracy – J Hus
What’s Your Pleasure? – Jessie Ware
– International female solo artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
– International male solo artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
– International group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels
– Brits Rising Star (Winner previously announced)
Griff
This year, the Brit Awards will take place on May 11 after being postponed from February due to coronavirus restrictions.
