A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SCOTT GAVIN WALL, 33, of Moor Street, Chepstow, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the A4042 in Cwmbran.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

MARK UPTON, 54, of no fixed abode, Newport, was ordered to pay £114 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted breaching his criminal behaviour order by sitting in the service doorway of McDonald's on Cambrian Road.

READ MORE

JULIAN HARRIS, 54, of Estuary View, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder between Newport railway station and Cwmbran station.

LYNDSEY CURTIS, 31, of Fosse Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EUON MARTIN POWELL, 64, of Somerset Terrace, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed, near Blackwood.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID JOHN GRIFFITHS, 53, of Larch Lane, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £720 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed, near Blackwood.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KENNETH DAVIES, 51, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £270 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed, near Blackwood.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NICHOLAS LLEWELLYN GRIFFITHS, 32, of Herbert Walk, Newport, was ordered to pay £261 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A4810 Queensway.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

CHLOE MARIE HOLMES, 24, of Pentwyn Terrace, Trinant, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

MUNYARADZI MUHWATI, 31, of Hawthorne Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed, near Blackwood.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

MICHAEL O'CONNELL, 37, of Bryn Road, Markham, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL PATTERSON, 61, of Griffiths Street, Ystrad Mynach, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.