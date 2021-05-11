AN 88-YEAR-OLD man has avoided going to jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman.
John Blake, of Hendre Close, Monmouth, was convicted of intentionally touching his victim when that touching was sexual and she did not consent to it.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
The offence took place in the autumn of 2019 in Monmouthshire.
Blake had denied the charge.
MORE NEWS
- Covidiots fined £2,000 for defying coronavirus lockdown rules
- Drug dealer dad ‘exploited’ stepson to traffic cocaine for him in Gwent Valleys
- Men started pub brawl after being told off for ignoring social distancing rules
He was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 24 months.
His sentence was suspended “due to defendant’s age and lack of previous convictions”, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Blake was ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £735 in costs and a surcharge.
He must register as a sex offender for seven years.
Comments are closed on this article.