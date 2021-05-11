WALES' coronavirus rolling weekly case rate remains under 10 per 100,000, and Blaenau Gwent (1.4) has the lowest such rate in Wales, for the week to May 6, the latest available.

The Wales-wide rate for the week to May 6, is 8.8 per 100,000, while that for Gwent for the same period is 10.4 per 100,000.

There have been nine new confirmed cases in Gwent today, out of 30 across Wales.

Gwent has now gone 23 days without a new confirmed coronavirus death, but there has been one new confirmed death today in Wales.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 211,961, including 41,641 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales now stands at 5,557, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales rose by almost 13,700 yesterday, to 1,948,683. And more than 8,250 people had their second dose yesterday, taking to 854,441 the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

Blaenau Gwent (1.4 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and Wales, to May 6.

Caerphilly (5.5) has the eighth lowest rate in Wales.

Monmouthshire (6.3) has the 11th lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas, for the week to May 6.

Newport (25.2 per 100,000) continues to have the highest rate in Wales, for the week to May 6. Torfaen (6.4) has, with Flintshire, the equal 11th highest rate in Wales.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect, often on a daily basis in terms of rolling weekly case rates.

Seventeen council areas in Wales currently have rolling weekly case rates of below 10 per 100,000, with only Newport having a rate above 20 per 100,000.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to May 6 is 0.9 per cent. Newport (2.4 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent and Wales.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - six

Caerphilly - five

Swansea - three

Monmouthshire - two

Vale of Glamorgan - two

Carmarthenshire - two

Ceredigion - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Newport - one

Flintshire - one

Bridgend - one

Merthyr Tydfil - one

Rhondda Cynon Taf - one

Powys - one

Neath Port Talbot - one

Torfaen - none

Anglesey - none

Conwy - none

Denbighshire - none

Gwynedd - none

Wrexham - none

Pembrokeshire - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - none

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.