POLICE and forest rangers are investigating reports of deer poaching.

Gwent Police's rural crime team is in Monmouthshire following the reports.

Anyone with information should contact the police.

A spokesman for Gwent Police's rural crime team said: "In the Monmouthshire area today with Natural Resources Wales forestry rangers, investigating after a report of poaching in woodland.

"If you have any information on those involved in this type of activity call 101 or visit Crimestoppers Wales to report anonymously."

A similar report came in to Gwent Police in March, again in Monmouthshire.