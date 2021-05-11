POLICE and forest rangers are investigating reports of deer poaching.
Gwent Police's rural crime team is in Monmouthshire following the reports.
Anyone with information should contact the police.
READ MORE:
- Fans will be allowed to attend Newport County's play-off clash with Forest Green
- Allowing school pupils to take off masks 'under active consideration' in Wales
- Woman dies following Gwent crash, two women remain in critical condition
A spokesman for Gwent Police's rural crime team said: "In the Monmouthshire area today with Natural Resources Wales forestry rangers, investigating after a report of poaching in woodland.
"If you have any information on those involved in this type of activity call 101 or visit Crimestoppers Wales to report anonymously."
A similar report came in to Gwent Police in March, again in Monmouthshire.