A BOSS left a former employer with a fractured eye socket by repeatedly punching him as a result of “bad blood” between them.

Richard Morgan, 40, was told he had “come within a whisker of going to prison” for attacking Robert McCann twice at his new workplace in Tredegar.

Prosecutor Jason Howells said the victim had been hired as a panel beater at the defendant’s car sales company Top Spec.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the two had fallen out with Mr McCann leaving the business and claiming he was owed unpaid wages.

Mr Howells told how Morgan had accused the complainant of “spraying cars off the books” and made a police complaint but no further action was taken.

The prosecutor said: “There was an element of bad blood on both sides.”

The defendant first assaulted Mr McCann on October 9, 2020 when he turned up at his new workplace, leaving him with a minor injury.

Morgan returned four days later and set upon him again.

Mr Howells told the court: “The complainant felt severe blows to the back of the head and to the front of the head which caused him to fall to the floor.

“It was a repeated and sustained assault.

“The defendant drove away and Mr McCann was treated at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.”

He sustained a fractured eye socket and with blurred vision for a time after the attack.

In a victim impact statement, Mr McCann said he had handed in his notice at his new employer because he felt he was no longer able to do the job properly.

Morgan, of Charles Street, Tredegar, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and common assault.

The defendant had 18 previous convictions for 21 offences, including four for violence.

Morgan, who was represented by Stephen Thomas, has helped out his local community and done charitable work.

The court was told he has helped fighters at Pantside Amateur Boxing Club, disadvantaged young people and the homeless.

The judge, Recorder Mark Powell QC, told the defendant: “You have shown an aptitude for helping people less fortunate than yourself.”

But he added: “You have come within a whisker of going to prison.”

Morgan was jailed for 15 months, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must pay £535 prosecution costs and a £156 surcharge.