A WOMAN was ordered to pay more than £450 for assaulting a police officer and breaching coronavirus lockdown rules by attending a party.
Cleo Maynard, 22, of Lliswerry Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to two offences after appearing before the city’s magistrates’ court.
She admitted assaulting an emergency worker and attending a party is another household with multiple other households during lockdown.
The offences took place in Newport on February 19.
Maynard was ordered to pay £320 in fines and a £34 surcharge.
The defendant must also pay £100 in compensation to the policewoman she attacked.