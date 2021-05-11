A WOMAN was ordered to pay more than £450 for assaulting a police officer and breaching coronavirus lockdown rules by attending a party.

Cleo Maynard, 22, of Lliswerry Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to two offences after appearing before the city’s magistrates’ court.

She admitted assaulting an emergency worker and attending a party is another household with multiple other households during lockdown.

The offences took place in Newport on February 19.

Maynard was ordered to pay £320 in fines and a £34 surcharge.

The defendant must also pay £100 in compensation to the policewoman she attacked.