HERE'S three Torfaen residents who have appeared in Magistrates’ Court outside of Gwent region.
LEO BENNETT, 28, of Church Road in Blaenavon has been fined £200 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £34 after pleading guilty to two counts of use threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress. He appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 4. The offences took place at Barry and were directed towards two police officers - PC Mohammed Mustafa Osman and PC Emma Meyrick.
GETHIN HYWEL OWEN, 45, of Hanbury Road in Pontnewynydd was caught doing 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A470 Llyswen, Powys, on November 15 last year. Owen, appearing at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, May 4, was fined £100, and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge. He was also given four points on his licence.
CHRISTOPHER JOHN DONOVAN, 63, of Poplar Terrace in Pontnewynydd, was fined for speeding at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, May 5. Donovan was caught doing 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A470 Llyswen, Powys on September 28 last year. He was fined £100, ordered to pay costs of £110 and a surcharge of £34. His licence was endorsed with three penalty points.