LIAM and Noel Gallagher will once again work together, sort of, but it’s not the news Oasis fans would have been hoping for.

The Manchester brothers are to executive produce a documentary about the band’s most famous gigs, two nights at Knebworth in 1996.

The film will revisit Oasis at their height of Britpop power, a year after What’s The Story (Morning Glory) was released.

News of the feature-length film was confirmed on the 25th anniversary of the day tickets went on sale for the August 1996 shows attended by 250,000 fans.

The film will be directed by music video director Jake Scott and produced by RSA Films, the production company owned by Scott’s father, Sir Ridley Scott.

Jake has worked with world famous bands in the past including Oasis, R.E.M, U2, The Verve and The Rolling Stones.

A post from Oasis on Twitter said: “The gig that defined an era. The 2 days in Aug 96, remembered forever by 250k Oasis fans as 1 of the greatest rock‘n’roll events to ever take place on British soil.

“The feature length Knebworth concert documentary, directed by Jake Scott, is released later this year.”

Mr Scott added: “It’s a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event.

“No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections.”

The film will attempt to document a pivotal time in British culture, with the rise of New Labour, Euro ‘96, Nelson Mandela’s visit to Britain, and the phenomenon of Britpop, and aims to be “a crucial document of the moment that defined an era and cultural revolution”.

Liam and Noel Gallagher before the shows (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Gallagher brothers have been locked in a feud since the band’s split in 2009 following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Both brothers have since gone on to enjoy successful solo careers but hopes of a reunion are unlikely.

Last year Liam suggested that Noel had turned down £100 million to bring back Oasis for a tour when appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show.