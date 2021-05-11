THE challenges of a Covid year have brought the best out of the Tenby community, said the town's mayor.

Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall looked to the positive points of the pandemic as she took office on Friday for the second time in lockdown.

The year had been 'difficult and surreal', she told fellow councillors during the virtual ceremony.

She said:

"This year wasn't a time for handbags and gladrags, but a time to roll our sleeves up to support our beautiful town- it continues to be the case."

"Many events that are a normal part of our calendar had to be cancelled. Hopefully they will return soon. But there are some things that Covid couldn't stop....

"Covid couldn't stop people caring for each other.

"Covid couldn't stop people working hard to keep Tenby tidy and beautiful.

"Covid couldn't stop businesses innovating and going the extra mile to help their community - and by the way, if you want a message for the coming year then it is 'Shop Local'!

"Covid couldn't stop us enjoying our beautiful town- sometimes with a quietness that none of us had previously experienced.

"And crucially, Covid couldn't stop Santa arriving in Tenby and touring around the town's streets to wish our children a happy Christmas.

"And Covid certainly couldn't stop our special guest Wally the walrus coming to visit us!

"So we look ahead to a more positive year in which some things become more normal, some things may be different and some things will change.

"But let us look after what is important from the past.

"Let us learn from the sense of community and caring during the pandemic. Let us value new and better ways of doing things.

"Let us work together on new ideas to make things even better in the future.

And let us support people and place - our residents,our businesses, our visitorss, and our beautiful town."

Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall, who is a learning support assistant at Tavernspite CP School, appointed her husband and fellow town councillor, Laurence Blackhall, as her consort.

Cllr Tracey Evans will continue as deputy mayor, with her daughter Saffron Evans as deputy mayoress.

The Rector of Tenby, Canon Andrew Grace, will serve as mayor's chaplain, with Jim Cornwell as town crier and Rev. John Morgan and Denise Cousins as sergeant-at-arms and sergeant-at-mace respectively.